Dominican Republic tourism, on the road to recovery

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican tourism sector began its road to recovery, posting an increase in the number of hotel bookings and flights, Minister of Tourism, David Collado revealed Thursday.

Collado said that the number of flights and seats for next November is registering a “significant increase,” adding that “little by little” tourism is recovering.

“All the hotels and rooms that were opened over the weekend were full and reservations for the next few weekends are on the rise. It is expected that in the first month more than 10,000 rooms will be occupied.”