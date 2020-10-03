Colonial Zone: most bars reopened this past Thursday

The Association of Bars of the Colonial Zone (Abzocol) announced that many bars in the sector are now ready for reopening.

“This initiative is good for the social and cultural life of the Colonial City, it will begin to function in compliance with the hygiene and safety protocol established by the authorities, as well as the pertinent measures to guarantee the physical distancing of people,” they say.

The entity promotes an advertising spot showing most of the bars that have been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic and are waiting for their loyal visitors’ return.

The entertainment and gastronomy spaces Sugarcane , La Cocina de Chezca, ZonaTaco, La Alpargateria, Sabina Bar, Caciba, El Sartén, among others, will be operating to reactivate tourism and dynamism in the First City of America.

“Let jobs and joy return to the bars of the Colonial Zone! Bars in the Area need to open. Chairs cannot be turned over. It is a chain that benefits many Dominicans; the waiter, the cashier, the security, the taxi driver, the cook, the parking lots. We all need to get back to work, and we need your support. We want a return to happiness and the jobs that the bars in the Area give us,” they motivated in a statement.