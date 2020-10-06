President Abinader inaugurates a facility in the Free Trade Zone that will generate 2,000 jobs

The infrastructure that had an investment of 80 million dollars is the second Campus in Latin America of the financial institution

Santo Domingo, DR

The President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, led the Scotiabank Global Services Campus’s inauguration, located in the Las Américas Free Zone park, which is expected to generate around 2,000 jobs.

Although the press was summoned to cover this activity, it was not given access to the center’s facilities.

The infrastructure, which had an investment of 80 million dollars, is the second Campus in Latin America for the financial institution.

The president arrived at 10:10 in the morning when he made a tour of its facilities, which consists of two buildings with four floors each.

The primary objective of the campus is to export support services to other Scotiabank operations around the world.

Currently,, it serves Canada, the United States, and the Virgin Islands, operating a structure of integrated units that are collections, contact centers, money laundering prevention operations, and personal banking service centers.