Biggest Dominican power company discards coal-fired plant

Santo Domingo.- AES Dominicana president, Edwin de los Santos, on Tuesday ruled out his company’s purchase of a possible stake in the coal-fired Punta Catalina Power Plant (CTPC).

He said the strategy of AES, the country’s largest power company, is to migrate towards the use of more sustainable and renewable fuels.

The Dominican Gov. included the sale of assets in the electricity sector in the 2021 budget, such as shares in the 600 MW CTPC. “We are driving the growth in natural gas and expanding its use to the plants that are in the East.”