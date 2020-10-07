Dominican Exporters look to improve the business climate

Santo Domingo.- Dominican Exporters Association (Adoexpo) president Elizabeth Mena, on Wed. said that to improve the business climate and attract investment to the country, better technologies should be incorporated, open to innovation, raise quality, eliminate market distortions that impede the growth of companies, lift trade barriers and advance international pacts that facilitate exchanges and spur global competition.

Interviewed in the relaunch of ProDominicana (former CEI-RD), the business leader pointed out that “as a private sector, we are willing to act energetically in the review of new legislative pieces to modify the processes and structures that eliminate friction that prevent local undertakings, such as updating the parts of the Labor Code that encourages labor formalization and contemplates new realities, such as teleworking.”