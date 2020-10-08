Dominican Gov. isn’t selling power plant of scandal

Santo Domingo.- Minister Energy and Mines, Antonio Almonte, clarified Wednesday that neither President Luis Abinader nor his agency have made any formal proposal to sell the Punta Catalina Power Plant to the private sector.

Interviewed on Uno más Uno, Almonte pointed out that there is not a single speech, a single proposal or a document where the Government has proposed the sale.

“In fact, the final acceptance of plant number one has not yet been made, which should be done in the course of this month, depending on the discussions we have, and plant number two is supposed to be finalized in April next year, which implies accepting what the contractor built,” he said.

The coal-fired power plant owned by the State in southern Peravia province features two generators which supply 752MW to the grid.

Built by Odebrecht, the facility is at the center of the country’s largest-ever graft scandal.