Abinader announces ‘no new taxes’

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader, announced Thursday night that he will send an addendum to Congress to eliminate all taxes included in the 2021 State Budget bill that he submitted.

“Dominican people, this means that for the year 2021 we will not have new taxes,” said the president when addressing the Dominican people.

He said the government’s decision “tries not to sacrifice the population.” He said that’s why they have been making a profound effort to reduce expenses, reviewing item by item.”