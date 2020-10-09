Barrick Gold to front over US$45.0M to Dominican Gov.

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican State would be receiving around US$45 million between today Friday or next Monday as part of the advance tax payment from the Barrick Gold mining company.

Internal Taxes (DGII) director Luis Valdez said that for next year the amount that the mining company will pay is unknown, because they have not yet “entered the details.”

“We are receiving today or Monday what is the payment of the 20th, they (Barrick) are advancing it to us for today. And for next year, at the beginning, we will be receiving an advance of what the 2020 taxes would be.”