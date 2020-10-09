Big business praises Dominican leader’s call for talks

Santo Domingo.- The National Business Council (Conep) on Fri. praised as positive President Luis Abinader’s call to initiate a dialogue within the Economic and Social Council (CES), and that the different sectors of society can agree on positions on strategic issues on the national agenda.

They recalled that the process around the Electricity Pact achieved important levels of consensus and that its signature would only lack in the short term, to start to discuss the Fiscal Pact.

Conep President, Pedro Brache, recognized the complex global scenario caused by the pandemic, and its health, economic and social impact on the Dominican Republic.

“Faced with this situation, we agree with President Abinader on how difficult it is to prepare the General State Budget for 2021.