Most fuels go up; LPG and regular gasoline go down

The Ministry of Industry and Commerce set a rise between RD$ 0.10 and RD$1.30 in the value of fuel for the week of September 10-16.

Premium gasoline will be sold at RD$207.80 per gallon, up RD$0.10 per gallon.

Regular gasoline will sell for RD$197.70 per gallon down to RD$0.90 per gallon.

Regular gas oil will sell for RD$146.70 per gallon and increase to RD$1.30 per gallon.

Optimum Diesel oil will sell for RD$157.10 per gallon and will increase by RD$0.90 per gallon.

Avtur will sell for RD$106.40 per gallon and will increase by RD$1.00 per gallon.

Kerosene will be sold at RD$129.90 per gallon and will increase to RD$1.10 per gallon.

Fuel oil #6 will sell at RD$ 95.40 per gallon and will go down by RD$0.50 per gallon.

Fuel Oil 1%S will sell at RD$107.70 per gallon and increase to RD$1.00 per gallon.

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) will sell for RD$111.80/g: low RD$1.00 per gallon.

Natural Gas RD$28.97 per cubic meter, maintains its price.

The new coronavirus outbreak, the infection of Donald Trump, and the strike of Norwegian workers affected the stability of fuel prices at a world level, according to a note from (MIC).

The average exchange rate is RD$58.47, according to a survey carried out by the Central Bank.