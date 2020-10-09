World Trade Center Santo Domingo to create 17,000 jobs; 240 apartments

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader, participated Thursday afternoon in the virtual groundbreaking of the World Trade Center Santo Domingo, that will promote luxury tourism, and business real estate in the National District.

The Velutini Group project, led by business leader Luis Emilio Velutini, will be located in the Blue Mall Santo Domingo square, will create 17,000 jobs, will feature 240 apartments, will be completed in four years and will cover 131,000 square meters, according to local media.

Abinader affirmed that this is the time to invest and develop projects in the Dominican Republic.