Dominican Republic’s free zones recover

Santo Domingo.- The president of the Dominican Association of Free Zones (Adozona), Federico Domínguez Aristy, highlighted that this sector has shown an important recovery of its operations, after the impact of COVID-19.

Domíguez Aristy affirmed that some subsectors are presenting higher levels of employment than they had before the pandemic, although others present difficulties in the reactivation process, “which we hope will be overcome in the short term.”

“We are working intensely with the Government in various areas, with a view to achieving the objective that we have set ourselves, which is to create 100,000 new jobs in the free zones, and that in this way the sector further increases its contributions to economic development and Social of the Dominican Republic.”