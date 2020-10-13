Dominican Republic metal exports top US$1.3B

Santo Domingo.- Exports of mined metals in the Dominican Republic reached US$1.3 billion as of August 2020, according to data released by the Dominican Association of Exporters (Adoexpo).

It says that the FOB value of the gold product, including platinum, raw, semi-worked or powder gold was US$1.1 for a growth of 12%; Ferroalloys reached US$223,1 million, or 8% lower, compared to the period January-August 2019.

“Copper ores and their concentrates between January-August 2020 registered a negative figure of US$10.6 million, or 48% less than last year in the same period.” Adoexpo data indicates that zinc ores and their concentrates reached US$1.9 million, down 79%, compared to January-August 2019.