Pact looks to bolster tourism’s value chain

Santo Domingo.- The Herrera National Association of Companies and Industries (ANEIH), and the Caribbean Tourism Exchange (BTC), signed an agreement on Friday aimed at joining forces to strengthen the value chain in the links of the tourism, industrial, agribusiness and commercial sectors, with a view to generating initiatives that promote the reactivation of tourist activity in the country.

“It is about promoting a platform of joint actions aimed at showing the Dominican Republic to the region and the world, as an attractive destination for its natural beauties and historical-cultural heritage, and as a vigorous and avant-garde country in the production of goods and services,” the entities said in a statement.

The pact was reached “in accordance with the most demanding quality standards,” during the XXIV Edition of the Caribbean Tourist Exchange (BTC) in its virtual 2020 format.