Pandemic cuts Dominican workers’ hourly income by 12.4%

Santo Domingo.- The coronavirus pandemic reduced working hours per week, causing a drop in hourly income received from work activity of 12.4%, between April and June, compared to the same period in 2019.

The average hours worked weekly fell 5.6% during the second quarter of 2020, with reference to the same date last year, according to the April-June quarterly labor market bulletin, prepared by the Central Bank.

The report establishes that income from working hours fell from RD$112.7 per hour registered in the April-June quarter of 2019 to RD$98.7 in the same period of 2020, a net reduction of RD$14.

The biggest hit in the reduction of income was received by workers in the informal sector, who saw their average hourly pay fall by 20.7% between April and June, months in which the Dominican economy was partially paralyzed to prevent the contagion of the virus