Remittances jump 37.1% to US$777.4M in Sept.

Santo Domingo.- The Central Bank of the Dominican Republic on Tuesday said that for the fifth consecutive month remittances increased, to US$777.4 million in September 2020, 37.1% above the same month of 2019.

While for the period January-September 2020, the flow of remittances reached US$5.8 billion, or US$556.9 million (10.5%) more than in the same period of the previous year, of US$5.3 billion.

In a statement the Central Bank added that this behavior of remittances is mainly due to the improvement in economic conditions in the United States, the country where 84.7% of the flows came from in the last 6 months.