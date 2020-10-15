American Chamber to host a virtual Dominican Week

Santo Domingo.- The American Chamber of Commerce of the Dominican Republic (AmchamDR) on Wed. announced the virtual celebration of the 28th edition of Dominican Week, an event that serves to strengthen economic and cultural ties between the United States and the country.

This year will include the participation of President Luis Abinader in the framework of the “Forecast on Latin America and the Caribbean” (FOLAC), which will take place during Dominican Week, and also in the Wilson Center Webcast.

For the first time, the Dominican Week, which promotes the business climate and investments to impact development and competitiveness between the country and the United States, will take place online between 19 and 23 of October.