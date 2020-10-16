All fuels will register new rises from tomorrow in the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo, DR

For the week of 17 to 23 October, all fuels will register slight increases compared to last week, according to the Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Mipymes (MICM).

Regular gasoline will be sold at RD$ 198.30, and the premium at RD$ 208.30 for an increase of 60 and 50 cents per gallon, respectively; a gallon of regular diesel will rise to RD$1.80, will sell at RD$148.50, and premium will be sold at RD$159.70 increasing by RD$2.60, as detailed in a press release from the institution.

Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) will sell for RD$113.30, for an increase of 1.50 pesos per gallon.

Likewise, avtur will increase by RD$1.70 per gallon, will sell at RD$108.10; kerosene will cost RD$131.80, up RD$1.90; fuel oil #6 will be sold at RD$ 97.20 per gallon, up RD$1.80; and fuel oil #1 will register a rise of RD$1.80, will sell for RD$109.50.

Natural gas will remain at RD$28.97 per cubic meter.