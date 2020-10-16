Govt. poised to get US$373.0M from banks, gold miner

Santo Domingo.- The renegotiation of the agreement with Barrick Gold includes an advance tax payment corresponding to next year of 95 million dollars and 47 million dollars for this year, Finance Minister, Jochi Vicente announced Thur.

“The financial intermediation entities will make an advance of around 20 billion pesos, and in the case of Barrick Gold it will be an agreement that contemplates an advance for this year of 47 million dollars and for next year 95 million dollars,” said the official.

According to the minister, what Barrick Gold will advance totals 142 million dollars.

The agreement announced by President Luis Abinader last week will allow the government to finance the deficit in the 2021 budget, without the need to resort to the taxes that were proposed.