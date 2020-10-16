Venezuela-Dominican commercial flights resume Dec.

Santo Domingo.- Venezuela will once again receive commercial flights from the Dominican Republic, Mexico and Turkey in December, after seven consecutive months of prohibition of air operations, Venezuela President Nicolás Maduro said Thurs.

“By December we will have flights from the Dominican Republic, it is already established, we will have flights from Mexico (…), we will have a direct flight from Turkey,” one of his international allies, said the president during a virtual meeting of the Sao Paulo Forum.

Maduro did not provide details about the flights or when others will be reactivated.

Until next November 12, a commercial flight restriction in Venezuela is in force due to the pandemic, with a ban that has been in effect since March.