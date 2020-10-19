Barrick Gold paid Dominican Gov. US$108M in Oct.

Santo Domingo.- The Pueblo Viejo mine, operated in the country by Barrick Gold Corporation, on Sunday said it paid the Dominican government US$108 million in taxes and dividends during October.

The resources include the advance payment of Income Tax (ISR), participation on net profits and dividends, including an advance payment of the latter for 2021, estimated at US$47 million.

In a press release Barrick Pueblo Viejo said it’s the fourth tax payment made by the miner so far this year, which raises its contribution to the Government for 2020 to US$385 million.