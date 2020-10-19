Central banker, UK envoy talk trade, cooperation

Santo Domingo.- Dominican Republic Central banker, Héctor Valdez Albizu, and United Kingdom Ambassador, Mockbul Ali Obe, on Fri. held a meeting aimed at reopening new fields of cooperation between the two nations.

The diplomat expressed interest in the technological level implemented by the Central Bank for the financial system and opened the possibility of co-participating in its evolution through British development centers.

The two officials also envisioned spaces to increase trade and industrial exchange, to harness local potentials.