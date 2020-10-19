Paola Rainieri affirms the economic reactivation will be much more complicated and distant without the reactivation of tourism

Santo Domingo, DR

The president of the Association of Hotels and Tourism of the Dominican Republic (Asonahores), Paola Raineiri, affirmed that the coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19) has demonstrated that the tourism sector plays a fundamental role in the economy.

For these reasons, the sector’s representative affirmed that “the economic reactivation will be much more complicated and far away without the reactivation of tourism.”

She stressed that during this pandemic, the sector has shown strength and found the momentum it needs to continue being the engine of the country’s economy, which she considered has been the result of the government and the private sector’s coordinated action.

“This experience of coordination must be maintained to recover the entire tourism industry,” said Rainieri de Diaz.

She said that one of the facts that support her statement is the quality and magnitude of the effort made to start a process of normalization and be ready to take advantage of the revival of tourism on a global scale.

She affirmed that the progress achieved also shows “the good fruits that can be produced for the country and our sector when the government and the private sector go hand in hand. By defining the objectives, identifying the actions, and working together to walk together to see the great goals necessary to start our economy, we will see the country fulfilled.”

The country’s leadership in the sector stands out.

Rainieri affirmed that the country maintains its first-class conditions and resources to remain the leading tourist destination in the Caribbean, preferred by the markets for investment and vacations.

“We have the natural and human resources, the experience, and the international partners that have contributed to developing an impressive and first-class tourism offer,” said Rainieri at the event to receive the first clients of the Zoetry Agua Punta Cana hotel.

President Luis Abinader, business people, and various representatives of the sector attended this activity.

Rainieri emphasized that the reopening of a hotel may seem a simple fact. Still, it is not because it requires the sum of wills and that “is the strength that will allow us to overcome the crisis and return to the path of growth and development, with more experience, with a renewal of commitments and with greater identification with the society of which we are part.”