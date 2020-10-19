Plantains pace sharp jump in grocery prices

Santo Domingo.- Some grocery prices have jumped as high as 130%, according to Dominican Republic Provisions and Commerce Confederation (Confecomercio) president Gilberto Luna.

He said between June and October the price of plantains has gone from 15 pesos that cost in June to 35 pesos as of October, for an increase of 130%.

In the case of red onion, the pound was sold at 45 pesos in June and in October it went to 90 pesos, for an increase of 100%. In the case of red beans, the pound was being sold to consumers at 50 pesos in June and went to 65 pesos four months later, for an increase of 33%.

Likewise, eggs cost 5 pesos in June and went to seven pesos as of October, increasing by 40%; a liter of milk was marketed at 65 pesos and went to 75 pesos for a 15% increase; cooking oil per pound for 65 pesos and in October, went to 78 pesos, an increase of 20%.