Abinader: “This government works fast when it comes to creating jobs.”

Barahona, DR. President Luis Abinader assured that his administration works fast when it comes to creating jobs for the benefit of the Dominican Republic. The president said that they work to have a transparent and efficient government, which encourages foreign investments that serve to create new jobs. Abinader said they are working to make getting permits for new investments less traumatic and bureaucratic in the future. "To get the permits, all you have to do is present them and there is nothing else that is not the desire of this government, of all those who want to create jobs, to give them support, with total transparency and efficiency," said the Dominican president. The Dominican president said that they are working with the American Chamber of Commerce so that in the coming months they will have a project called "Zero Bureaucracy", which aims to have an efficient government so that large and medium scale projects can obtain operating permits more easily. The president said they have a regional plan throughout the country, which prioritizes job creation in the Dominican economy. Abinader took part this morning in the first punch of the reform and rehabilitation of the port of Barahona. "For us it was fundamental to develop this port project," the president said at the event this morning. He also indicated that they seek to receive thousands of international cruise passengers for the people of Barahona. "That would create a whole commercial dynamic, with the support and backing of the government that would create thousands of jobs and that is our objective," said the Dominican president.

