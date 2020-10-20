Port in the SW gets a US$30M redo

Barahona, Dominican Republic.- President Luis Abinader on Mon. broke ground to expand and remodel the port in the southwestern province.

At a cost of US$30 million, the facility will be turned into one of the docks most attractive and active terminals in the country, the president said. “The government is promoting all projects aimed at creating jobs to stimulate and strengthen the Dominican economy.”

“Barahona was always the government’s goal to develop this region,” Abinader said, adding that with the work already being carried out in nearby Pedernales with the Public Private Alliance, will bolster economic development through tourism.