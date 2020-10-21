Dominican Gov. revenue fell 8.5% to Sept.

Santo Domingo.- Revenue by the three main Dominican Gov. collection entities fell 8.5% between January and September 2020, when Customs posted the sharpest decrease.

During the first nine months of the year, Customs, Internal Taxes (DGII) and the National Treasury collected RD$451.4 billion, a net reduction of RD$41.7 billion, compared to the same period of 2019.

Customs revenue was RD$18.7 billion less between January and September, from RD$104.3 billion that it collected in the referred period of 2019, to RD$85.6 billion this year, according to the DGII report. Likewise, Internal Taxes collections fell 12.8% to Sept.