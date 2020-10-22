Agricultural exports from the DR to the US rise

LAS AMERICAS AIRPORT. Exports of agricultural and vegetable products to the United States and Europe markets have maintained a growth rate of four percent during the first nine months of this year.

A report released by the company Aeropuertos Dominicanos Siglo XXI (Aerodom) indicates that January-September exports of items and merchandise were 85 million 186 thousand 843 pounds of various products.

Exports are produced through the Punta Caucedo cargo terminal, Las Américas, in planes operated by shipping and postal companies that operate there, many with more than 30 years of existence.

Large product exports also occur through cargo flights of Jet Blue, Delta, American Airlines, United Airlines airlines, among others, to New York, Miami, Georgia, Atlanta, and other places in the United States.

Exports, especially agricultural and vegetable products, also include different European nations, such as France, Italy, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, and even Russia, countries with which the Dominican Republic has trade agreements.

The airport authorities and Aerodom executives considered the growth rate of exports of products, vegetables, and fruits that the country maintains abroad, despite the coronavirus pandemic.