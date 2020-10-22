Dominican Republic’s biggest brewery gets US$1.1M bigger

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican National Brewery (CND) on Wednesday inaugurated a production line, which will produce around 16 million boxes of cans per year, according to Marcio Juliano, general director of the company.

He stressed that in addition to increasing the productive capacity of the company, the investment RD$550 million (US$1.1 million), will create 200 jobs and offer new formats to consumers.

“In this place we will produce new presentations of our Presidente, Presidente Light, The One and Malta Morena products, now in formats of eight, 10 and 12 ounces and in packages of six, 12 and 24 units,” Juliano said.