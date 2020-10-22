Violent incidents as Haiti halts entry of Dominican trucks

Dajabón, Dominican Republic.- Moments of tension occurred Wed. yesterday in the stretch of the Dominican-Haitian border of Dajabón, after several violent incidents when Haitian authorities halted the entry to their country of trucks loaded with merchandise.

Meanwhile, Dominican Foreign Minister, Roberto Álvarez, and Haiti Chief of Staff, Jean Claude Barthélemy, met with military and civil authorities of both countries, to redefine border limits between the two countries, established by a binational agreement of 1929.

They also spoke about the need to control and improve customs collection processes, prevent the smuggling of goods and the traffic of charcoal.