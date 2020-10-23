Attracting US investments among Abinader’s priorities

Santo Domingo.- Attracting more foreign investment, promoting the “nearshore,” working to make the Dominican Republic a regional logistics hub and eliminating the govt. red tape are part of President Luis Abinader’s priorities.

He’s in favor of taking advantage of the country’s privileged geographical location to promote the nearshore and take advantage of the trend of North American companies that are relocating their supply chains in closer markets.

“This is the time to invest in the Dominican Republic and to create strategic alliances that influence the creation of new business opportunities to strengthen the country’s competitiveness and strengthen relationships with our main commercial partner,” he said.

The president spoke during the “Forecast on the America and the Caribbean (Folac),” organized by the Association of American Chambers of Commerce in Latin America (AACCLA).