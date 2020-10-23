Dominican Customs collects US$1.5B to Sept.

Santo Domingo.- Dominican Customs on Fri. said it collected RD$23.8 billion in the last two months, about RD$540 million each day, or above the daily average during the state of emergency.

During the emergency period, the daily average of collections ranged between RD$330.94 and RD$492.16 million, prior to the current administration.

The collections reported by Customs in September topped RD$11.2 billion.

It said that during the January-September 2020 period, revenues totaled RD$85.6 billion (US$1.5 billion).