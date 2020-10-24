Dominican gasoline prices drop about two pesos; LPG and regular diesel go up

Santo Domingo, DR

The Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and Mipymes (MICM) reported this Friday that for the week of October 24-30, regular gasoline would be sold for RD$ 195.80 and premium for RD$ 205.90 for a reduction of RD$2.50 and RD$2.40 per gallon, respectively; while a gallon of regular diesel will go up by RD$1 to be sold at RD$149.50 and the optimum at RD$159.10 dropping 60 cents.

Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) will sell for RD$ 113.50, with a slight increase of 20 cents per gallon.

Avtur will sell at RD$109.90 per gallon, rising to RD$1.80 per gallon, Kerosene will sell at RD$133.50 per gallon with an increase of RD$1.70 per gallon, Fuel Oil #6 will sell at RD$101.00 per gallon, reaching an increase of RD$3.80 per gallon and Fuel Oil #1S will sell at RD$109.50 per gallon, maintaining its price.

Natural gas will be offered at RD$28.97 per cubic meter, maintaining the same price.

The average exchange rate is RD$58.49, according to a survey conducted by the Central Bank.

Justification for the prices

During these last four months, the MICM press release notes that the oil market has stopped, waiting for news on whether the coronavirus will improve or worsen if the containment measures will end or get stricter, and most importantly, if the world economy is recovering or not. This uncertainty has the fuel market undefined in relation to projections of future sales.