Dominican Republic ready to regulate teleworking

Santo Domingo.- For Labor Minister, Luis Miguel De Camps, teleworking is a regular necessity in the country, and the issue should be included next year in the debates to amend the Labor Code.

“Yes, we are working on regulating it, it should be part of the discussion of the reform of the Labor Code,” said the official, quoted by Diario Libre.

He said the Labor Ministry is working on a standard or a resolution that allows teleworking to be regulated within what the current Labor Code allows, before the pending reform thereof is made.

He said the authorities seek to regulate telework including aspects such as the balance between family and work life and the difficulties that arise for family reconciliation and disconnection from tasks.”