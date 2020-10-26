Logistics at center of DP World pact

Santo Domingo.- DP World, a company that provides logistics solutions under the framework of its DP World Academy training center, signed agreements with the Technological Institute of Santo Domingo (Intec) and Barna School of Management, to offer executive programs, master’s degrees and others courses focused on the logistics, manufacturing, maritime and port areas.

With those alliances, DP World Academy consolidates its academic offer to the Dominican market from the hands of the two educational entities.

The programs will be available to students from both houses of study, DP World collaborators in the country, as well as professionals from the logistics sector interested in expanding their knowledge.

The participants: Morten Johansen, CEO of DP World in the country; Rolando Guzmán, rector of Intec, and Paulo Alves, rector of Barna School of Management.