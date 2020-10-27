Barrick Gold eyes US$1.3B to extend Dominican mine

Santo Domingo.- Barrick Gold Pueblo Viejo president Juana Barceló, on Monday said they’ve yet to finish paying the dividends of the first investment by the shareholders worth US$4.5 billion.

She said despite not completing the payment, they would request an additional US$1.3 billion from the partners to extend the mine’s life.

“Of the investment of 4.5 billion dollars, we have not finished paying our investors but we are asking them to give us an additional 1.3 billion dollars to be able to extend the life of the mine,” Barceló told local media.

She revealed that the miner is conducting research and studies in the area to increase its production. She assured that though the procedures “are quite positive,” they have yet to be completed.

Barceló added that the mining company trusts Dominican Republic’s investment climate and calls on other investors to come to the country.