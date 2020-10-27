Talks detail the steps to recover tourism

Santo Domingo.- The country’s tourism development plan will focus on increasing foreign investment, increasing the quality of the sector at all levels, promoting the country brand, strengthening the institutional framework and launching new destinations, especially in the Pedernales area (southwest).

That was the statement by Jacqueline Mora, Technical Vice Minister of the Ministry of Tourism (Mitur), during her dissertation at the dialogue “Recovery of Tourism in the Dominican Republic,” held in the XXVIII edition of Dominican Week and which featured the moderation by Andrés Marranzini, executive vice president of the National Hotel and Tourism Association-Asonahores.

The official stressed that they will work to make the Dominican Republic a safe tourist destination, diversify and increase the added value offered to the visitor and make the Mitur the main ally of the private sector for decisions, investments and plans.

“We need to work hard and in conjunction with all sectors so that the recovery is short and fast,” Mora said.

She revealing that the impact of the current crisis has presented a delay of almost 25 years with respect to the growth that the industry had been presenting with respect to the arrival of tourists.