Official: end import monopoly…food prices fall

Santo Domingo.- Dominican Agrarian Institute (IAD) director Leonardo Faña, said Tuesday that the import monopoly he says exists in the country must be ended so that food prices fall.

Faña said the cost of home staples can be lowered by more than 50 percent if measures are implemented to eliminate the “factors” that cause the increase.

“We have the ability to lower the cost of the basic basket by more than 50 percent,” he said.

Interviewed on Hoy Mismo, Faña added that import permits must be handed over to various merchants, both large and small, so that they are not “concentrated.”