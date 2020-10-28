Sector unveils plan to relaunch Dominican free zones

Santo Domingo.- Dominican authorities, together with executives of the country’s free zones, on Tuesday presented the plan t relaunch the sector, made up of five pillars: investment promotion, zero bureaucracy, promotion of productive chains, education and stronger infrastructure.

“The ministry, as responsible for formulating public policies for the free trade zone sector, and jointly with the National Council of Export Free Zones and the Dominican Free Zones Association, have formulated the plan for the relaunch of the sector,” said Industry and Commerce minister Víctor Bisonó.

He said the first pillar, investment promotion, aims to maximize the use of opportunities arising from the new international economic environment.