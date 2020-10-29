Dominican Republic exporters cringe as Haiti slaps new fee

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Association of Exporters (Adoexpo) affirmed yesterday that the new charge of approximately 800 dollars established by the Haitian authorities represents an exorbitant cost, for the verification of the merchandise that pass through the customs of the neighboring country. This doesn’t include the 27% of income taxes that must be paid for services abroad.

Adoexpo president, Elizabeth Mena, expressed the sector’s concern because that market is the second trading partner of the Dominican Republic, to which an approximate amount of US$536 million was exported between January and September this year.

She called on the Ministry of Foreign Relations, ProDominicana, Customs, Internal Taxes and other official institutions linked to this issue to seek a fair solution to this new measure of the Haitian government that “constitutes a hard blow for the competitiveness of the country.”