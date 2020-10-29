Pact bolster the cold chain, boosts competitiveness

Santo Domingo.- The American Chamber of Commerce of the Dominican Republic (Amchamdr), the National Competitiveness Council (CNC) and the Ministry of Agriculture on Wed. agreed to strengthen the cold chain and increase competitive advantages of the country’s exportable supply of perishable products.

The agreement was also initialed by the Exporta Calidad Program (PEC), an entity financed by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) under the execution of the International Executive Service Corps (IESC).

The alliance between the institutions seeks to promote the development of the export sector on the basis of a more competitive insertion and with higher quality of the agro-food chains in international markets.

Amchamdr executive vice president William Malamud, pointed out that the agreement is a sign of the progress of the work carried out by the National Trade Facilitation Committee (CNFC) to position the Dominican Republic as a leader in the logistics ecosystem of foreign trade in the region.