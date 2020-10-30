As Haiti slaps import fee, big business urges talks

Santo Domingo.- A dialogue should be initiated between the Dominican and Haitian authorities that seeks to repeal the new charge of approximately 800 dollars established by Haiti for the verification of goods that pass through the customs of the neighboring country, this without including 27% of the income taxes that must be paid for services abroad.

According to National Business Council (Conep) president Pedro Brache, the measure imposed by the neighboring country not only affects Dominican-Haitian trade relations, but is also detrimental to the Haitian consumer.

“It is striking that, being the Dominican Republic an important commercial partner of Haiti, they take unilateral measures of this type,” said the Conep executive, adding: “We are in the best disposition to dialogue and reach a solution.