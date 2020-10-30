Crisis: tourist transporters ‘about to go under’

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Tourist Transport Association (Adotratur) on Fri. requested a meeting with President Luis Abinader to seek a way out of the crisis they say overwhelms that sector due to the economic crisis unleashed by the pandemic.

They said that due to the ravages caused by the crisis they are “about to go under.”

In a statement, the entity that groups all bus unions in La Romana, Bayahíbe, Bávaro and Punta Cana, requested the creation of a commission formed by the Central Bank, the Banks Superintendence and the Reservas Bank to restructure the debt of its members.

They claimed that many are on the verge of losing their properties.