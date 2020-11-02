Abinader says industrialization is a national priority

Santo Domingo.- To promote national development, President Luis Abinader declared by decree the industrialization of the country as a national priority and created the “Presidential Table for Industrialization,” an instrument that will serve as a catalyst and articulator of the public policies aimed at making free zones and local industries more competitive.

This national declaration seeks to achieve the economic integration of free zones and local industry as a single muscle to enhance their development as a fundamental step towards economic reactivation and job creation.

“With the creation of the Presidential Table for Industrialization, we began to define a serious industrial policy, of the State, in the long term and that involves all sectors of society. We arrived late, but we will advance very quickly,” Abinader said.