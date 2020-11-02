Agro sector sells US$517.2M+ to tourism

Santo Domingo.- Tourism has a direct and indirect impact on different sectors of the Dominican economy. Only the agro sector bought more than RD$30.0 billion (US$517.2 million).

“We have to start with the countryside, we buy about RD$30.0 billion of agro products from the Dominican Republic every year.

This is more than what is exported of these products outside the Dominican Republic,” indicated the executive vice president of the Dominican Republic Hotels and Tourism Association (Asonahores).

Andrés Marranzini also noted that all the new hotels and the remodeling of the tourism sector is done with the local construction industry.

“Tourism boosts air and land transport in the Dominican Republic, and along with this, fuel consumption.”