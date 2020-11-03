Dominican Capital OKs 17-story, twin tower hotel

Santo Domingo.- The National District Mayor’s Office on Fri. confirmed that the 20-story, twin tower hotel to be built on Lincoln corner Aybar avenues complies with the zoning law in the financial district,

The building, whose groundbreaking was made remotely from Punta Cana last week, is a project of the firm Limburg Investment, S.R.L.

“Courteously, this Urban Planning Directorate, after studying the attached documents related to your application, informs you that it has no objection to the development of: A commercial block of twenty (20) levels plus four (4) basements for parking. Two towers of seventeen (17) levels for a hotel,” indicates the certification of no objection to the preliminary project.