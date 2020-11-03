Dominican exports to Haiti drop 14.8% to Sept.

Santo Domingo.- In the last five years trade between the Dominican Republic and Haiti reached US$4.5 billion, but so far this year until September exports have dropped 14.8% compared to the first nine months of 2019.

Of the trade with Haiti in the last five years, 96.6% were exports and 3.4% imports.

Haiti is the second market for local exports, based mostly on intermediate goods and finished products, among them cotton fabrics, T-shirts and cotton jersey shirts, flour of wheat, cement and rebar.

Statistics from ProDominicana (Export and Investment Center) show that in the five years, the average trade has been above US$800 million.