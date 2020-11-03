State Bank ups remittance reception by 86% in Aug., 84% in Sept.

Santo Domingo.- The State-owned Banco de Reservas increased the reception of remittances by 86% in August and 84% in September, compared to 2019, and compared to the 22.5% and 37.1% growth of the country in this segment of the economy.

It said the annual increase in remittances received through Banreservas has been 60%, while in the country it has reached 10.5%.

“This situation shows that more and more Dominicans prefer to use Banreservas to send and receive their remittances. We attribute this preference to the satisfaction of its customers, due to the ease and immediacy of the bank for sending and receiving money, as well as the solidarity of their relatives abroad,” said Samuel Pereyra, general administrator of the bank.