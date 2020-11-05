Dominican electricity industry relies less on oil

Santo Domingo.- The electricity industry in the Dominican Republic relies less and less on petroleum derivatives, which account for just 8% of the generation matrix and are heading towards 4% in 2021, according to statistics of the Dominican Electrical Industry Association (ADIE).

In a statement ADIE indicates that in the first six months of 2020, energy was supplied in the National Interconnected Electric System by: natural gas 27.6%, coal 36.3%, oil derivatives 19.1%, water 7.1%, biomass 0.9%, wind 7.2% and sun 1.9%.

It notes however that by yearend 2020 the composition of the generation matrix will be led by natural gas, representing 40% and by the end of 2021, 43%, as a result of investments including the eastern gas pipeline and the conversion of existing power plants. to this fuel.

“The generation of energy based on water, wind, sun and biomass also contributes to this trend, which in the matrix currently represents 17% and is heading towards 19% in 2021, thanks to investments in the sector private, specifically in photovoltaic energy.”