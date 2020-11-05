Food production aims to meet Dominicans’ holyday demand

Santo Domingo.- Agriculture Minister Limber Cruz on Wed. said President Luis Abinader ordered an increase in staple food production to meet national demand and guarantee food security for all Dominicans.

He said the president ordered measures in the short and medium term to increase the productivity of rice, eggs, chickens, green bananas and other products of high demand.

He said that since last month chicken production has increased by 16 percent, “with the intention that this traditional meat is not lacking on Dominican holyday dinners.”

Cruz indicated that they are working to fulfill the established export commitments. Also in the injection of resources to the field and a program of massive plantings throughout the country, but in an organized manner to avoid overproduction.